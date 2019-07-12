Royal Caribbean Launches ‘Stop Wondering, Start Wandering’ Campaign
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International July 12, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Explore Singapore in the lap of luxury with Royal Caribbean.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Global cruise brand Royal Caribbean International kicks off its 50 Years Bold anniversary celebration this July in Singapore with attractive bold deals, together with the launch of its latest marketing campaign ‘Stop Wondering, Start Wandering.’
Based on Royal Caribbean’s recent survey in Singapore on the attractions of cruising, as many as 60% of the respondents indicated that they are keen to try cruising, with another 25% replying “maybe.” Factors include, cruising being perceived as fun, fuss free and convenient. However, the survey also shows that while consumers wonder about the perks and possibilities of going on a cruise for holiday, it may lead to overthinking and hesitancy, due to misconceptions of high costs and boredom, and hence, fear of not enjoying one’s cruise experience.
Royal Caribbean aims to overcome these obstacles when it comes to cruising, by kicking off a new campaign this month called ‘Stop Wondering, Start Wandering,’ to be launched in print, out-of-home (OOH), radio, TV commercials and digital formats. In line with its 50th anniversary, the campaign highlights the brand’s renowned first-in-industry innovations over the years, ranging from the FlowRider, Ripcord by iFly skydiving simulator, Zip Line, Ultimate Abyss slide and Bionic Bar, to its latest innovation, the Sky Pad VR bungee trampoline, which all have been attracting guests of all ages around the world.
Closer to home, with the upcoming seasons of Quantum of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas, with Voyager being amplified later this year, travelers in Singapore won’t have to just dream about their ideal cruise adventure—They can experience it with their loved ones with Royal Caribbean’s spectacular deals for its Global Anniversary Celebration starting this week. The second guest sails at only S$50, and kids ages 11 and under can enjoy their cruise at no cost. HSBC credit card holders can enjoy an additional 5% discount on their cruises as well. Terms and conditions apply.
Vacationers can choose from Voyager of the Seas’ seven sailings from October 21 from Singapore, ranging from 3 -to -5 nights to ports such as Phuket, Melaka, Penang and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang). Quantum of the Seas will offer 34 sailings over six months starting from November 16, also from Singapore. Her itineraries include 4-night cruises to Phuket and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), 5-night cruises to Phuket, Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) and Penang, and a 7-night cruise to Bangkok (Laem Chabang) (with an overnight) and Ho Chi Minh City.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Royal Caribbean International press release.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS