Royal Caribbean Suspends Global Cruising Until June 30
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Rich Thomaselli May 16, 2021
Royal Caribbean International is extending the suspension of its global fleet until June 30, 2021, citing health concerns and the current strife in Israel.
“Our guests and crew's safety and well-being are always our top priorities. In order to allow additional time for our return to service preparations, we have decided to extend the suspension of sailings for our global fleet through June 30th, 2021,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.
The suspension excludes sailings onboard Quantum, Anthem, Adventure, Vision, Jewel, and Odyssey of the Seas.
The decision comes just days after the CDC added new guidelines for cruise lines to return to the water.
“Our plan is to resume further operation in July,” the cruise line said. “However, the following circumstances have extended the suspension for the following – ships and sailings:
– Quantum of the Seas Alaska sailings departing April 5 to October 14, 2021: In order to allow additional time for preparation, Quantum of the Seas will remain in the Asia-Pacific region.
– Odyssey of the Seas May 9 to October 28, 2021 sailings departing from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy. Odyssey of the Seas was to resume operations beginning June 2nd, 2021 out of Haifa, Israel. However, due to the unrest in Israel and the region, RC has not been able to complete the preparation required to operate and as a result, sailings out of Haifa will be canceled.
– Adventure of the Seas June 5 to October 14, 2021: Instead of offering sailings from Barcelona, Spain, Adventure of the Seas will now offer sailings from Nassau, Bahamas beginning June 2021.
– Vision of the Seas June 6 to August 29, 2021: Instead of offering sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Vision of the Seas will now offer sailings from Bermuda beginning June 2021.
– Jewel of the Seas June 7 to October 31, 2021: Instead of offering sailings from Northern Europe; Barcelona, Spain; and Boston, Massachusetts, Jewel of the Seas will now offer sailings from Limassol, Cyprus beginning June 2021.
– Anthem of the Seas June 4 to August 29, 2021: Instead of offering European sailings, Anthem of the Seas will now offer Ocean Getaways and British Isles itineraries from Southampton exclusively for UK residents.
