Royal Caribbean to Debut New 'Making an Icon' Video Series
Construction is underway on Royal Caribbean International's Icon of the Seas. The highly anticipated 5,000-passenger vessel will be the first of a new class of ships to debut in fall 2023.
To give travelers a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into constructing this cutting-edge cruise ship, Royal Caribbean is introducing a new monthly video series called "Making an Icon," which will document the journey to create Icon of the Seas with insights from industrial engineers, interior designers, architects, artists and innovators as well as teams across entertainment and food and beverage.
In each episode, experts from Miami, Turku, Finland; New York City, Toronto and other parts of the world will come together to envision, design and construct this groundbreaking ship.
Royal Caribbean premiered a teaser for the series on Wednesday.
New episodes will launch in advance of when Icon of the Seas is unveiled this coming fall and leading up to its debut next year.
"This moment is decades in the making. We’re launching a series that will take you behind the scenes of creating the most innovative ship in the world. #IconoftheSeas will go down in history books for revolutionizing vacations," Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
