Silversea Launches 2020/21 Grand Voyages, Including Three Grand Expeditions
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Laurie Baratti July 19, 2019
Silversea has just announced a new, unprecedented collection of Grand Voyages, including three extraordinary Grand Expeditions, for late 2020 and 2021.
These immersive journeys combine Silversea’s signature brand of luxury while sailing aboard the line's intimate, all-suite ships with extraordinary, in-depth encounters that bring travelers up-close to their destination’s authentic beauty.
From the Arctic and Antarctica, to Australia, South America, the Caribbean and Mediterranean, Silversea’s Grand Voyages collection offers incredible, firsthand encounters from out of some the world’s most iconic ports, and whisks travelers away on life-altering expeditions to exotic destinations and to off-the-beaten-path locales.
"Our Grand Voyages perfectly exemplify our commitment to traveling deeper to discover the world’s authentic beauty," said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea's Chief Marketing Officer. "You can sail completely around Australia for 51 days, cross the Arctic Circle and the ancient monuments of Egypt on a 64-day voyage, or step foot onto the frozen continent of Antarctica and swim in the tropical waters of Bora Bora on the same 52-day voyage. Each journey will unlock amazing experiences, events and destinations, and deliver them to guests in superlative comfort."
To say there's a surprise around every glacier and ice floe in Antarctica is an understatement. Even if a curious seal isn't bobbing its head out of the water, this destination never ceases to amaze. Download our travel guide and learn more: https://t.co/838aYsPKFk pic.twitter.com/e6ZBPk7P5F— Silversea (@Silversea) July 17, 2019
Silversea’s Newest Grand Voyages and Expeditions
Grand Australia 2020
Silver Muse embarks from Sydney on a 51-day circumnavigation that takes travelers to 30 ports in three countries—an up-close exploration of the modern metropolises and infinite natural wonders of Australia, New Zealand and the isles of Indonesia. Cruise-goers are invited to snorkel through Australia's UNESCO World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef, witness the awe-inspiring dragons of Komodo Island, cruise the majestic, glacier-carved fjords of New Zealand's Fiordland National Park, and discover sacred temples in the mystical paradise of Bali.
Grand South America 2021
Round-trip from Fort Lauderdale, the Silver Moon will make her inaugural journey to South America, putting in at 37 ports in 20 countries during her 70-day circumnavigation of the continent. Highlights include a crossing of the Panama Canal, cruising the Chilean fjords, extended stays in the vibrant cities of Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro, and a visit to the Falkland Islands for possible sightings of penguins. Rounding out the trip are stops at tropical Caribbean island jewels, including Barbados, Saint Lucia, Antigua, Puerto Rico, and more
Grand Southern Expedition 2021
Silver Cloud departs from Ushuaia, Argentina on a 52-day exploration of such bucket-list destinations as Antarctica, the Chilean fjords, Easter Island, and the exotic South Pacific isles; putting in at 26 ports in eight countries along the way and culminating at Lautoka, Fiji. This diverse itinerary takes travelers on a sweeping voyage from snow-covered mountains, icebergs and glaciers to sun-kissed beaches dotted with swaying palm trees.
Grand Tropical Expedition 2021
From Lautoka, Fiji to Cochin, India, this 53-day, adventure-laden journey of Silver Cloud introduces guests to a slew of South Pacific enchantments, stopping in 36 ports in nine countries. Guests can savor the beauty of Vanuatu's Champagne Beach, witness the death-defying land divers of Pentecost Island, and come face to face with orangutans in their natural habitat at the UNESCO-listed Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia. They’ll also explore Western Australia's astounding Kimberley Coast, with its thundering waterfalls, Aboriginal rock art, and untamed wilderness where crocodiles roam.
Grand Northern Expedition 2021
Silver Cloud will sail a leisurely course from Cochin, India to Tromsø, Norway on this 64-day voyage that traces ancient Asian trading routes and outposts of Western civilization. Participants will be brought face-to-face with such antiquities as the Egyptian temples of Luxor, the impressive Roman amphitheater of Thysdrus in Tunisia, and the sanctuary of Apollo at Delphi in Greece. The sights in Europe include a one-of-a-kind immersion into London’s historic past, with special access to the city’s iconic Tower Bridge, as well as the opportunity to visit WWII beaches in Normandy, walk part of Spain's Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route, stroll the monastery at Mont St-Michel, and discover the natural treasures of Norway's North Cape and the Svalbard archipelago.
