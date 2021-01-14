Last updated: 11:09 AM ET, Thu January 14 2021

Silversea’s New Silver Dawn Floats Out in Italy

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton January 14, 2021

float-out ceremony at Fincantieri Jan. 14, 2021
The Silver Dawn is floated out in the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy, on Jan. 14, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Silversea Cruises)

Silversea Cruises’ new ship Silver Dawn touched water for the first time during a float-out ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy, on Jan. 14, 2021.

Now the fitting-out phase will begin when skilled craftspeople complete the ship’s interiors; delivery is expected in November 2021.

Silver Dawn will become the 10th ship in the luxury cruise line’s fleet. The company accepted delivery of the Silver Origin and Silver Moon in 2020. The expected delivery of Silver Dawn in November demonstrates the resilience of Silversea, a Royal Caribbean Group brand, the company said.

“We proudly celebrate this major milestone in the build of our beautiful new Silver Dawn,” said Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Our long-term collaboration with Fincantieri continues to push boundaries in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, while the ongoing support and expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group has been invaluable to the ship’s build. While Silver Dawn takes influence from our beloved ships Silver Muse and Silver Moon, our guests will benefit from many pioneering enhancements aboard the 10th ship in our fleet. We look forward to revealing these in the coming months.”

The 40,700-gross-ton Silver Dawn will accommodate 596 guests in 298 ocean-view suites – 96 percent of which will have a private veranda – and have a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:1.45.

For information on Silver Dawn’s scheduled voyages, click here.

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
