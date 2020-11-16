Silversea Creates Five Virtual Tours of New Silver Moon
Claudette Covey November 16, 2020
Silversea Cruises is providing a sneak peek of its newest ship, Silver Moon, through five virtual ship tours, which are hosted by Silversea Chief Marketing Officer Barbara Muckermann.
The 596-passenger ship was delivered to the line from the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy, on October 30, 2020.
“The ship represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel in the 21st century, and we have made many innovative enhancements from her sister ship, Silver Muse, for the enjoyment of our guests,” Muckermann said. “From our new S.A.L.T. ecosystem, which will enable travelers to delve deeper into destinations through the lens of food and drink, to the enriched public spaces, the enhancements aboard Silver Moon symbolize a refinement of Silversea’s already ultra-luxury cruise experience.”
Shot from the Fincantieri shipyard, the first video details the 40,700-ton Silver Moon’s key features and amenities.
The second video puts the spotlight on S.A.L.T and its three new venues, which debut on Silver Moon.
They include the S.A.L.T. Kitchen, which Silversea said “is the first large-scale regional restaurant” aboard a luxury cruise ship; the S.A.L.T. Lab, a test kitchen designed to educate guests on local ingredients, artisanal techniques and more; and S.A.L.T. Bar, where travelers will be able to sample regional wines, spirits and cocktails.
The third video focuses on the vessel’s public areas, including the Dolce Vita lounge, the Connoisseur’s Corner, the Pool Deck, the Spa and Fitness Centre, the Arts Cafe, the Panorama Lounge, the Observation Library, the Venetian Lounge and the Casino.
The fourth video showcases the features and amenities of Silver Moon’s 298 suites, including four Owner’s Suites, four Grand Suites and two Royal Suites, which are appointed with handcrafted luxury beds by Savoir.
The focal point of the final video is Silver Moon’s eight restaurants, each of which is one of a kind.
Highlights include Atlantide, which has been expanded to accommodate up to 220 passengers; Kaiseki an Asian restaurant, where guests can watch sushi chef prepare sushi and sashimi; and Silversea’s signature French restaurant.
