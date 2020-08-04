U by Uniworld Adds New Experiences for 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff August 04, 2020
U by Uniworld is adding new experiences in its anticipation of its 2021 cruising season.
The company is reimagining the onboard experience to further enhance its young, adventurous brand.
U by Uniworld is introducing a new family experience, more inclusions and additional themed sailings.
“Our mission for 2021 is to re-connect and remind our guests why they love to travel. We’re introducing these unconventional experiences that align with our traveler’s playful and adventurous energy and will bring even more value to our sailings than before with our new inclusions,” says Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of U by Uniworld. “We’ve seen a huge uptick in interest for travelers seeking smaller cruise ships next year. We know our ship’s high guest to staff ratio, close proximity to shore, enhanced health and safety protocols, and less people onboard, will keep our guest’s minds at ease as we go into this new era of travel.”
U by Uniworld will introduce GenZ On U, a program for teens and their parents. There will be six of these selected sailings, ideal for milestone celebrations such as graduations or birthdays. Teens travel to new places and can hang in a new teen lounge. There are also karaoke contests, foosball tournaments, camping on the rooftop, trivia nights, projector movie nights on the rooftop, onboard pretzel demonstrations and more.
With their happy teens, parents have the chance to experience Europe with their teens and enjoy culture and food tours, wine tastings, cooking classes and more.
U by Uniworld will also debut the new If U Love Food: A Foodie Experience for Hungry Souls, its first foodie-themed cruise, which will take place July 24, 2021, in collaboration with top food influencer Salvatore DiBenedetto, known as The GrubFather (@thegrubfather).
The sailing will take place on a Rolling on the Rhine itinerary and feature specially curated menus, excursions and onboard activities that were created by Sal and the U team first-hand. There will also be a cooking demonstration with a local chef, a food and travel photography and business workshop led by Sal, sunset champagne sailing with a local DJ and saxophone player and offshore excursions co-hosted by The Grubfather to showcase his favorite spots in the cities.
On regular sailings, U by Uniworld will also be introducing even more inclusions onboard. In 2021, guests will enjoy beer and wine included at lunch and dinner and roundtrip airport transfers. U will also debut brand-new included active and cultural excursions like biking to Domburg Beach along the Netherlands coastline; jogging through the thousands of running paths in Rotterdam while taking in the stunning sights; a pub crawl through Krems in Vienna; and visiting the famous ruin bars in the scenic city of Budapest.
The cruise line will also introduce new excursions for an extra fee including a day trip to Croatia from Hungary for a traditional Croatian lunch with a local family; and paddleboarding or canoeing on the Ilz River to explore Passau.
