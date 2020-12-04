Uniworld Introduces New Rail-Only Itinerary Plus More in 2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Janeen Christoff December 04, 2020
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is expanding to offer a new type of travel with a rail-only itinerary and cruise and rail itineraries for 2022.
“Uniworld is excited to be expanding into a new style of travel while continuing to offer the same unforgettable experiences that are exclusive to Uniworld,” says Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld. “We’re looking ahead to 2022 and the unique ways we can provide our guests with the best travel opportunities to fully immerse themselves in remarkable experiences.”
Uniworld is offering a Trans-Siberian rail-only journey on the Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express from Moscow to Vladivostok. The trip takes passengers across Russia from east to west through the Urals Mountain Range, along the shore of Lake Baikal, to explore the streets of Moscow, travel to Novosibirsk and more.
Guests can choose from three departure dates—July 27, August 6 and August 21. The trip includes one-night hotel stays at both the Four Seasons Hotel Moscow and the five-star Lotte Hotel Vladivostok. Uniworld will arrange additional pre- and post-trip hotel accommodations upon request.
After seeing the popularity of the 2021 Cruise & Rail itinerary between Venice and Zurich, Uniworld will introduce more cruise and rail experiences through Hungary, Italy, Turkey, Romania, Austria, Switzerland and more in 2022.
Travelers can book the new Castles of Transylvania rail experience which combines Golden Eagle’s Danube Express train with Uniworld’s Enchanting Danube cruise onboard the S.S. Maria Theresa. Guests can choose from either a pre-cruise rail option for a 12-night trip starting with a one-night hotel stay in Budapest or a post-cruise rail option for an 11-night trip starting in Passau.
Highlights of the journey include a visit to three castles, including dinner at Bran Castle of the legend of Dracula, and a visit to the capital of the Transylvania region, Cluj-Napoca.
The second new cruise and rail journey is another option in Venice, Italy. Along with the current four-night Zurich to Venice Cruise & Rail itinerary offered for 2021 and 2022, Uniworld will also launch Venice to Istanbul for eight nights, and reverse, from July to September.
Uniworld will offer river cruisers a 12 percent early payment discount on 2022 sailings paid in full and booked by December 31, 2021. The offer is valid on the cruise portion of all 2022 Cruise & Rail itineraries.
River Heritage Club members will gain first access to book the new 2022 Cruise & Rail itineraries with the ability to place a deposit on the itinerary of their choice, for a limited time, before they are available for booking to the public this January.
