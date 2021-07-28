Viking Floats Out Its Second Expedition Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Claudette Covey July 28, 2021
Viking floated out its second expedition ship, the 378-guest Viking Polaris, at Fincantieri's VARD shipyard in Soviknes, Norway.
The ship is scheduled to debut on sailings to the Arctic and Antarctica next year.
Its identical sister, Viking Octantis, was floated out in December and is slated to inaugurate itineraries to Antarctica and North America’s Great Lakes in early 2022.
“We are now one step closer to our launch of ‘the thinking person’s expedition,’ with new voyages that will allow our guests to explore the ends of the world and closer to home – in comfort,” said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen.
“We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with Fincantieri, who has helped us build the world’s most beautiful ocean ships and are now helping us perfect expedition cruising. We look forward to welcoming guests on board Viking Polaris and Viking Octantis next year.”
Liv Arnesen and Ann Bancroft, the first women to ski across Antarctica in 2001, will serve as ceremonial godmothers of the two Polar Class 6 vessels.
The ships have the same team of nautical architects and engineers who created Viking ocean ships.
They will be equipped with an in-ship marina, research laboratories, expedition equipment, a panoramic auditorium, Nordic Balconies, an array of suite options, an indoor-outdoor pool area, a fitness center and explorer’s lounge.
