Last updated: 02:55 PM ET, Wed July 28 2021

Viking Floats Out Its Second Expedition Ship

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Claudette Covey July 28, 2021

Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris. (photo via Viking)

Viking floated out its second expedition ship, the 378-guest Viking Polaris, at Fincantieri's VARD shipyard in Soviknes, Norway.

The ship is scheduled to debut on sailings to the Arctic and Antarctica next year.

ADVERTISING

Its identical sister, Viking Octantis, was floated out in December and is slated to inaugurate itineraries to Antarctica and North America’s Great Lakes in early 2022.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas

How Cruise Lines Are Handling the Return of Passengers

Balcony Suite onboard a Hurtigruten ship.

Hurtigruten Offers Work From Ship Savings

Cruise passengers return to ships at Port Zante in St Kitts

Cruise Lines Will Follow CDC Guidance Regardless of Court Ruling

Silversea Cruises unveils 2023/2024 Itineraries

Silversea Cruises Reveals 2023/2024 Itineraries

“We are now one step closer to our launch of ‘the thinking person’s expedition,’ with new voyages that will allow our guests to explore the ends of the world and closer to home – in comfort,” said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen.

“We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with Fincantieri, who has helped us build the world’s most beautiful ocean ships and are now helping us perfect expedition cruising. We look forward to welcoming guests on board Viking Polaris and Viking Octantis next year.”

Liv Arnesen and Ann Bancroft, the first women to ski across Antarctica in 2001, will serve as ceremonial godmothers of the two Polar Class 6 vessels.

The ships have the same team of nautical architects and engineers who created Viking ocean ships.

They will be equipped with an in-ship marina, research laboratories, expedition equipment, a panoramic auditorium, Nordic Balconies, an array of suite options, an indoor-outdoor pool area, a fitness center and explorer’s lounge.

For more information on Viking

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Balcony Suite onboard a Hurtigruten ship.

Hurtigruten Offers Work From Ship Savings

Hurtigruten

Cruise Lines Will Follow CDC Guidance Regardless of Court Ruling

Silversea Cruises Reveals 2023/2024 Itineraries

MSC Seashore Ready To Set Sail

MSC Group to Develop First Oceangoing Hydrogen-Powered Cruise Ship

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS