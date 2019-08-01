Virgin Voyages Asking Passengers to Name New Signature Craft Beer
Virgin Voyages announced Thursday the cruise line will serve up a signature craft beer that will be named by Instagram followers.
The signature craft beer will be an English Pale Ale with a hint of red developed by Wynwood Brewing Company and sold throughout the Scarlet Lady and featured in its onboard tap room the Draught Haus.
To name the medley of American and English brewing ingredients and styles, travelers can suggest their favorite names for the brew by commenting on their Instagram post featuring the can, which can be found @VirginVoyages.
“Virgin Voyages always loves a challenge and so we asked ourselves, ‘how can we create the most perfect beer to be enjoyed in the midday sun?’” Virgin Voyages’ Charles Steadman said in a statement. “We have created the perfect pale ale that is both thirst quenching and refreshingly delicious, but of course, created with a Virgin twist, as we have given our pale beer a little kiss of scarlet red. And who better to partner with on this exciting endeavor than Wynwood Brewing Company, based in Scarlet Lady’s home port of Miami.”
To enjoy the yet unnamed beer, passengers on the Scarlet Lady can visit the Draught Haus located on Deck 7. With eight beers on tap, a wide range of bottled artisanal beers, shots, shot-cocktails and boilermakers to enjoy, the casual meet-up spot is the perfect place to hang out with friends.
The bar will also offer a growler service, so Sailors can enjoy the expertly curated craft beers in any of the Scarlet Lady’s uniquely designed public spaces or in the comfort of their cabin.
