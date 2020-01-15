Virtuoso Reveals Top Cruise Trends for 2020
Janeen Christoff January 15, 2020
As Wave Season approaches, Virtuoso has released its list of Top Cruise Trends for 2020.
Wave Season, which runs from January through March, is when savvy travelers plan their trips in the coming year, and cruisers are looking to far-flung, pristine destinations this year while also wanting immersive experiences in the destinations that they travel to.
“In 2020, cruisers are choosing itineraries based on destinations and the more unusual and far away, the better,” said Beth Butzlaff, vice president, cruise sales at Virtuoso. “Cruising used to be considered more passive, but lines have overcome that misperception with more time in port and experiences that are unique to the destination. Passengers want to enjoy the essence of these places through interactions with local people and culture, and the industry has responded with innovative offerings to satisfy evolving preferences.”
Virtuoso found the following trends dominating the sector for this year and the years to come.
Distant Destinations
A Virtuoso-YouGov survey revealed that the number-one reason travelers are interested in cruises is the ability to travel to several destinations in one trip.
The Caribbean and the Mediterranean remain popular but cruisers are looking farther afield to destinations such as Muscat, Oman; Manta, Ecuador; and Rarotonga in the Cook Islands.
In-Port Immersion
More and more cruise lines are giving their guests new and more in-depth ways to explore and immerse themselves in a destination.
Azamara is the perfect example, offering several ways travelers can depend on their connection when in port, offering late-night and overnight stays, evening performances in port and shore excursions that encourage engagement with local people, cultures and traditions.
Cold Is Hot
The Polar regions are catching fire, at least with cruise travelers. Virtuoso found that passengers seeking pure, scenic destinations are attracted to chilly locales such as Antarctica, the Arctic, Greenland and Norway’s fjords. Cruise lines are also providing more once-in-a-lifetime experiences on these voyages as well as more expedition-style cruises.
Conscious Travel
Consumers are constantly growing their awareness of sustainability and cruise lines are beginning to respond implementing more environmentally friendly technology and programs to boost the destinations they visit, both economically and culturally.
Leading the way with technologically advanced ships that are aimed at saving and preserving the environment are Hurtigruten, Lindblad Expeditions, Aqua Expeditions and Royal Caribbean International.
According to the Cruise Lines International Association, by 2030, the cruise industry has committed to reducing its fleet-wide rate of CO2 emissions by 40 percent.
Micro-Cruises
One of the newest trends among cruise travelers is the attraction of the micro-cruise, which are short jaunts for travelers who lack the time for extended sailings.
Several cruise lines, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity and Virgin Voyages, are offering two- to five-night Caribbean cruises.
Americana
As much as far-flung destinations are trending with cruise travelers, so too are destinations closer to home. American cruise passengers are keen to discover regions such as the Pacific Northwest and the Mississippi on river cruises, which are growing in popularity among both an American and international clientele.
The Suite Life
Travel advisors should get to know the upper echelon of accommodation options when booking cruises because passengers are looking for more spacious staterooms when they are onboard.
Virtuoso found that more travelers are looking to book suites and, because inventory can be scarce, passengers are willing to postpone their trips until their desired accommodation is available. With 2020 bookings strong, cruisers are bumping sailing dates out as far as 2022.
