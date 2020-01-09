2020's Top Trending Destinations for Travelers
Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen January 09, 2020
Google has the answer to most of our questions, if even when we didn’t ask. True to form, Google has listed the top trending places to start off 2020 to give us some inspiration for our first vacations of the New Year.
According to Google, these are the top 10 trending destinations for 2020:
—Da Nang, Vietnam
—Sao Paolo, Brazil
—Seoul, South Korea
—Tokyo, Japan
—Tel Aviv, Israel
—Marseille, France
—Vienna, Austria
—Bangkok, Thailand
—Dubai, United Arab Emirates
—Perth, Australia.
While these places aren’t surpassing typical tourist favorites, they are seeing an increase of traveler’s interest as people are looking for unique locations to visit for 2020.
Google has also implemented a hotel search engine that is stronger than before. Rather than simply searching for a place to sleep, the engine incorporates features to find the best option for your travel budget. These features include the following:
—When to Visit
—Where to Stay
—What You'll Pay
—Compare Prices by Booking Site
—See Hotel Deals
—Hotels vs Vacation Rentals
—Search Hotels By Amenity
—See Guest Ratings
—Personalized Results
—Plan Your Trip On Multiple Devices
Thanks to Google, planning your next vacation—from deciding the location to booking your flights and hotels—can be made even easier.
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS