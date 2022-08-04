4 Sites That Shine in Tulum, Mexico
Destination & Tourism Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera August 04, 2022
In addition to being outstanding destinations, Yucatan and the Riviera Maya have different treasures and cultural heritage of Mexico.
Delving into the Mayan culture is an unmissable experience.
Nowadays, there is a way to tour this magical territory through tours that will do almost all the work for its visitors.
Historical Sites
The archaeological ruins of Tulum are a must-see. This well-preserved citadel is in a privileged location facing the Caribbean Sea.
Founded over 1,500 years ago, this city was initially called Zamá (dawn) and later changed its name to Tulum (wall). Its fundamental role was to serve as a base for maritime trade and as an astronomical and military observatory.
Besides visiting the ruins, the archaeological zone has access to incredible beaches, so don't forget to bring your bathing suit.
Xcaret Xpeditions' portfolio of tours leads you to rediscover the customs, architecture, gastronomy, and those mysteries of one of the most advanced ancient cultures, housed in different archaeological zones such as Tulum and Coba. Also within the Yucatan Peninsula and named one of the world's seven wonders is Chichen Itza, one of the most visited archaeological sites in Mexico today, where 26 Mayan ruins converge.
Another must-see site is the Pyramid of Chichén Itzá or El Castillo, El Caracol or Observatory, the Temple of the Warriors, and the Mayan Ball Game.
You can take tours to visit these beautiful sites. For example, the Xichén Clásico tour, which in addition to taking excursionists to the Mayan city of Chichén Itzá, takes them to the cultural richness and majestic historical buildings of the magical town of Valladolid, the third most populated city in the state of Yucatán. A journey combines immersion in the only cenote of the destination with four Xcajum viewpoints, with a delicious buffet lunch at the restaurant of this same portal.
Sand and Sea
The beaches of the Riviera Maya are beautiful, but those of Tulum stand out for their clarity, the intensity of its turquoise blue, and its abundant marine fauna. Although this spectacle has been somewhat tarnished in recent months by the presence of sargassum, this phenomenon is temporary and does not affect all the beaches.
The cenotes are natural "pools" formed by the collapse of land by the action of subway rivers of fresh and crystalline water that run through the Yucatan Peninsula. Around Tulum, there are a significant number of them, for example:
- Cenote Dos Ojos. It is a semi-open cenote that gives the appearance of being divided into two circles.
- Gran Cenote. Ideal for swimming and snorkeling. From its caverns, you can see bats and even toucans from January to February.
- Cenote Azul. It is a large cenote ideal for swimming, diving, or snorkeling, with options for the whole family and easy access.
- Zacil-Ha. A family cenote with all the essential services to enjoy swimming, snorkeling, and even diving.
Underground Water
For those looking for an exclusive and differentiated tour, the Xichén Deluxe tour is available, a luxury version that starts in a panoramic bus and has a certified guide throughout the tour. In addition to visiting and swimming in the Tsukán cenote, it takes visitors to visit Valladolid, a Pueblo Mágico, a national category for spectacular places. La Casona de Valladolid, recently restored by Grupo Xcaret, is a nice place to have a meal.
The establishment preserves details of its original architecture that are worth appreciating; through 70 dishes of the renowned and exquisite Yucatecan gastronomy, various pre-Hispanic ingredients are combined with flavors from the other side of the world to delight visitors.
Nature at its Best
The Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve ("door to heaven" in Mayan) is located 10 km south of Tulum and, thanks to its reserve status, has escaped mass tourism and is a refuge for flora and fauna of the Riviera. Enjoy the scenery and the significant amount of birds and fish, float/swim in the canals used by the Mayans for trade, enjoy the semi-pristine beaches, boat rides on the lagoon, and visit the underrated ruins of Muyil and its beautiful central building, among others.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS