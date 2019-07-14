5 Food Trucks to Try on Oahu
Destination & Tourism Will McGough July 14, 2019
Looking for a memorable lunch as you cruise around Oahu? Food trucks are a great way to experience offerings from the island’s local entrepreneurs. They range greatly in what they offer and the type of experience they provide—some are grab and go and some provide an even better setting than a full-service restaurant, with picnic tables and ocean views.
Famous food trucks like Giovanni’s have been on the radar for years, but what else is out there? Here are five trucks to check out on your next visit.
Surf N Salsa
Good Mexican food is hard to come by in Hawaii, making Surf N Salsa a saving grace of sorts as it serves up solid options across the board, from shrimp tacos and burritos to enchiladas and carne asada fries. A BYOB policy, nice on-site backyard-style seating and free chips and salsa with your order make it a good place to hang for a leisurely lunch.
Pupukea Grill
Permanently parked across from Shark’s Cove on Oahu’s North Shore, Pupukea Grill uses fresh-caught fish, vegetables and ingredients in its plate lunches, sushi rolls and poke bowls. The Hawaiian Bowl combines spicy tuna, kalua pork, Lomi salmon, purple sweet potato mash and brown rice; plate lunches range from an ahi loco moco to coconut curry quinoa.
Whether you want a big meal after a morning on the water or something light while sunbathing, Pupukea Grill provides a nice outdoor setting with lots of picnic tables, surf décor and ocean views.
Molokai Hot Bread
Molokai’s most famous dessert is now roaming around Oahu, giving the classic Leonard’s Bakery Malasada Truck a run for its money when it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth.
“Hot bread” is essentially a big, soft donut filled with your choice of sweet jams and creamy spreads like strawberry, blueberry, cream cheese, cinnamon or butter. They are expensive for a “donut,” typically costing between $9-$13, depending on your choice of filling, but one is usually big enough to share. Check out their Facebook page for their current location.
Makai Bowls
Nothing satisfies on a hot summer day quite like an acai bowl. Makai Bowls, located in Kailua, is revered as making some of the best on the east side, served up from a small, unassuming cart in a side-road parking lot of Kailua Town. The Aloha Bowl has strawberries, bananas and blueberries, and you can add-on a variety of other toppings like kiwi, bee pollen, coconut, chia seeds, honey or peanut butter.
Impossibles Pizza
If you’re craving pizza after a morning surf session, look no further than Impossibles Pizza, permanently parked across from Pupukea Beach Park. Known for their big size and fluffy crust, all pizzas are made by hand by the owner, Micah.
Since all pizzas are made to order, it’s recommended you call ahead or hang out on the beach nearby while it cooks. Typically only open on weekends, the truck often closes or runs out of ingredients, so be sure to take advantage when you see it open.
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Will McGough
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS