5 Reasons Destin Is a Great Family Vacation Destination
While the rest of the United States is watching the leaves change and sipping hot beverages this fall, Destin, Florida is still enjoying perfect beach weather. The oppressive summer heat and humidity are beginning to dissipate just as the area begins to enjoy fewer crowds now that school is back in session.
The colorful vistas of autumn foliage sound appealing, but I have to admit that our family’s fall beach vacation in Destin was just what we needed to forget the stress of full schedules and school and work responsibilities.
This popular spot on Florida’s panhandle is the perfect family getaway for fall and winter. Here are my top 5 reasons to visit soon!
Perfect Beaches for Kids
Florida has many incredible beaches, but you’ll find some of the best in the world on the Emerald Coast. Destin has 12 public beach access points to choose from, so no matter where you stay you’ll be able to find your own stretch of sand to enjoy nearby.
Our family quickly fell in love with Destin beaches thanks to the pure white sand and stunning jade water. After staking out our spot in the fine quartz sand, we made our way to the ocean and let the calm waves lap over our toes.
There’s honestly no better way to keep your family happy and simultaneously tire out your kids than a day on the beach. Whether you have toddlers who are trying to eat the sand or older kids who want to swim, boogie board or build sandcastles, you can’t go wrong with the beaches in Destin.
Dolphin and Pirate Cruises
One of the highlights of our trip to Destin was the 2-hour Southern Star Dolphin Cruise. I wondered if spending that much time on a boat with a toddler would be a good idea, but the time flew by. The captain narrated the cruise and gave helpful tips for spotting dolphins, and there were plenty of spots to sit or stand around the deck.
We made our way to the front of the ship where dolphins enjoyed playing in the boat’s wake. We got to see so many that we lost count after awhile!
Kids are treated like royalty on the cruise, even getting the chance to sit in the captain’s chair and pretend to steer the boat. At the end, they offered the kids a fun surprise from the treasure chest, then finished with a few upbeat songs to get everyone dancing as we pulled into the harbor.
Unfortunately, we didn’t have time to try the Buccaneer Pirate Cruise this time around, but it was so fun to pass by the boat and listen for the cannon blast. The Pirate Cruise is geared toward kids with plenty of entertainment and interaction with the crew who are dressed as pirates.
Family-Friendly Attractions
Aside from time in the water, there are myriad family-friendly attractions to fill your days.
The Track in Destin is a great spot for families that love a little adventure. With go-karts, rides, an arcade and more, you’ll definitely create lots of memories and lots of laughs. Alternatively, you could spend the day at the Big Kahuna Waterpark where you can find thrilling slides and raft rides for big kids and a calmer kiddie section for little ones.
Fudpucker's is one of the most iconic attractions in Destin with a popular restaurant attached to an alligator park. The atmosphere is extremely family-friendly with playgrounds, spots to graffiti the walls and an ample kids menu. You can also get a picture holding a gator or even feed the gators.
If you’re faced with a rainy day, you can fill your time at the Destin History and Fishing Museum where you can learn how Destin went from a small fishing village to one of the most popular beach destinations in Florida. Maybe you’re not into history but you’re craving more knowledge about the sea creatures that live in and around Destin. Stop at the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park where you can get involved with animal encounters, touch pools and animal chats.
HarborWalk Village
HarborWalk Village is a great place to shop, eat and people watch when you’re ready to venture off the beach or out of your hotel. You can wander in and out of souvenir shops and restaurants, sit on the marina and watch the boats come in, or participate in adventurous activities like zip-lining or rock climbing.
We enjoyed spending a few hours there letting the kids get some of their energy out before our dolphin cruise since HarborWalk Village was where we boarded our boat anyway.
The Great Outdoors
Sometimes you need to escape from the noise and the tourist spots for a little peace and quiet. You can find refuge in Destin’s tranquil natural setting.
Henderson Beach State Park is a beautifully preserved stretch of shoreline with sand dunes and wildlife you can observe with your kids. Whether you’re there to go fishing, hike a nature trail, practice your wildlife photography or go camping, every family member is sure to find some way to enjoy nature.
You can also head to Liza Jackson Park or The Landing, which both have playgrounds, fishing piers and great views to enjoy as a family.
Where to Stay in Destin with Kids
Our family loved staying at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Destin because it was just a short walk from the beach and other popular spots in the city like The Track or Merlin’s Pizza, the best pizza place in Destin. It’s also a quick drive to HarborWalk Village and Big Kahuna Water Park.
We appreciated the free parking and the hot breakfast that was included in our stay. Travel with little kids is stressful enough without having to worry about bringing your own breakfast foods or hunting for a restaurant early in the morning.
There are lots of options ranging from standard rooms to family-size suites, and kids will love the zero-entry saltwater pool. We practically had to drag our three kids out of the pool in order to make it to our dolphin cruise in time!
Destin Is for Families
If you’re looking for a relaxing getaway with kids this fall or winter, our family wholeheartedly recommends dipping your toes into the emerald waters of Destin, Florida. You’ll come away rejuvenated and happy with great beach memories for years to come.
