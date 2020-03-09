A COVID-19-Free Dominican Republic Journey
Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 09, 2020
I returned Sunday from a four-day media visit to the Iberostar Selection Bavaro resort in the Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana district and frankly, it would have been hard to surmise travelers were concerned about COVID-19 based on what I experienced.
It’s funny, but for ubiquitous by-the-second coronavirus coverage via smartphone, you wouldn’t have known there was a global health issue at JFK Airport, which for a Thursday morning seemed somewhat tranquil but by no means unoccupied.
My flight, Delta Air Lines 482, was full. I quickly observed no one seemed to be wearing a mask, both in the airplane and in the airport before departure. And, after a career that’s encompassed hundreds of airline flights, I can report the attitude on this one was relatively pleasant considering all that’s going on.
Maybe that’s because Punta Cana is a dedicated resort destination. Unless you’re visiting family or are a travel writer, there’s really only one reason to travel to Punta Cana – to vacation, and the mood of the passengers reflected that. The pilots received their obligatory round of applause after our landing and the plane emptied out as fast as any I can recall.
There was one (encouraging) practice I did notice: every gentleman who entered a bathroom while I was traveling washed his hands thoroughly. Now I’m not saying that most men don’t wash up every time, but this was the first time I recall observing 100 percent compliance.
Our press group had a terrific time at the resort. We experienced the property’s Coral Level, “resort-within-a-resort” accommodations and the company’s “Wave of Change” sustainability program that literally focuses on saving the world’s oceans and coral reefs (80 percent of Iberostar’s Caribbean and Mexico properties are adjacent to reefs).
Iberostar attracts an international clientele that includes American, German, Argentinian and Russian travelers and all were in evidence around the beautifully landscaped, campus-like resort. It may sound like hyperbole, but other than discussions among our group, and the updates I monitored via CNN online and on my room’s TV, I never heard a guest use the c-word.
The resort’s staff had a great attitude, it seemed. There were plenty of smiles and lots of happy engagement with guests. Everyone seemed to be having a good time. Interestingly, the international mix of guests seemed to work for everyone. I observed several conversations among guests and employees focused on sharing aspects of “home.”
After a day spent meeting with hotel officials and inspecting the resort, which encompasses three adjacent sections along Bavaro beach, we had an opportunity on the second day to enjoy a snorkeling excursion available to guests.
Our catamaran sailed to a coral reef, followed by a half-hour at an isolated white-sand beach lined by coconut palm trees. I walked along the beach for a while with another writer from Toronto, who doesn’t often travel to the Caribbean. He was, however aware that I’d spent years traveling around the region (because I told him).
He mentioned that I’d probably been on dozens of similar excursions (which I have). “Does it ever get boring?” he asked.
As I told him it’s actually the contrary. If I’ve learned anything in 57 years, it’s that life is unpredictable. Anything can happen. If you think about it there’s no truly “routine” experience in the course of any person’s existence. And whenever you can spend a few moments enjoying nature’s majesty, it’s a good day indeed.
Today I received an invitation for a conference in St. Maarten, one of my favorite Caribbean destinations. You can be sure I’m planning to attend.
