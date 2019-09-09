A Message from the Bahamas Tourist Office #BahamasStrong
September 09, 2019
The Bahamas Tourist Office has a message for the travel industry as they continue to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
Paul A. Strachan, Sr Director, Canada has the following statement thanking for support and encouraging travellers to continue to visit the unaffected islands.
"We are grateful for your concern and inquiry. Hurricane Dorian has delivered a devastating blow to two of our major islands – Grand Bahama and Abaco. All of us are still reeling form the loss of life, homes destroyed and landscape damaged. Relief teams are currently being deployed and are providing assistance to those in need.
We have family, friends, colleagues with ties to Abaco and Grand Bahama. At the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, we will continue to pray for the safety of those on these islands and we will support the rescue efforts of our emergency responders. Our most important support will be in ensuring that our tourism industry, which has had a very robust run, continues to operate a high level so that we can recover and rebuild.
The Bahamas ministry of tourism and aviation urges travellers to consider keeping and pursuing their vacations to the islands that were not affected and remain open. In the Northwest Bahamas, these include the Bahamas capital of Nassau and neighboring Paradise Island as well as Eleuthera, Andros, Bimini and the Berry Island. Islands in the Southeastern and Central Bahamas remain unaffected, including the Exumas, Cat Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Acklins/Crooked Island, Mayaguana and Inagua.
Airports, hotels and attractions across the above-mentioned islands are open and ready to welcome guests while cruise schedules are returning to normal service. A status listing can be found on www.bahamas.com/storms. However, this is not a comprehensive list. We advise you to confirm with you travel providers directly regarding possible impacts to travel plans.
Should you have any inquiries on how to support relief efforts, please direct individuals to www.bahamas.com/relief.
"The Government and people of the Islands of the Bahamas appreciate your concern and support in the wake of the hurricane."
