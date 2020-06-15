Abu Dhabi to Reopen Cultural Sites With New Measures in Place
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti June 15, 2020
The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced that it is instituting strict health and safety guidelines, as well as other precautionary measures, in anticipation of reopening various cultural sites and museums to visitors following the past few months’ prolonged pandemic lockdowns.
The rules will require each site to allow just 40-percent capacity during the first phase of reopening, which will enable visitors to adhere to social-distancing guidelines while enjoying their experiences and help employees to readily regulate traffic through the cultural sites’ spaces.
Thermal cameras will also be installed at the entrance to each site, thus ensuring that everyone—staff and guests alike—undergo the mandated temperature screening process in the interest of public safety.
“We believe that art and culture have the power to help people come together and heal, and at DCT Abu Dhabi we are proud to be able to enable that through the work that we do, leveraging the power inherent in art to help re-engage the community and support its return to normalcy in these unprecedented times,” said HE Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi.
Al Hosani said the stringent measures are critical for ensuring that, “visitors will have a high degree of confidence that their health and safety will be of paramount importance when they visit, which means they can enjoy the sites with enhanced peace of mind.”
“These steps highlight the strides Abu Dhabi has made in containing the crisis and we are looking forward to welcoming back culture and art-lovers to our attractions soon,” he affirmed.
Prior to receiving permission to reopen, all sites must conduct comprehensive, health-and-safety risk assessments and outline the site-specific, compliance-monitoring procedures that will be instituted to protect everyone present at the site.
All locations will need to ensure that employees and visitors observe a minimum six-foot social distance in conjunction with all other measures.
For more information, visit dctabudhabi.ae.
