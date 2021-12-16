Air and Sea Arrivals Surge in Caribbean Nations
Destination & Tourism Brian Major December 16, 2021
Caribbean destinations continue to post strong data on post-outbreak arrivals including record-level air and cruise ship traffic.
On Saturday Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica reported 7,000 arriving passengers, the most visitors to the destination since the island’s borders were re-opened in July 2020.
The Jamaica travelers arrived on a combined 52 flights from commercial, charter and private carriers, said Jamaica Tourist Board officials in a statement. The commercial airlines were American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Jet Blue, Southwest Airlines, Spirit, and Sun Country from the U.S. and Air Canada, Air Transat, West Jet, Sunwing, Swoop and West Jet from Canada.
Most flights also arrived with strong load factors, said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism, who described the growing arrivals as “a clear indication that demand for Jamaica’s tourism product remains strong.”
Bartlett added, “As predicted based on feedback from several of our key international tourism partners, we are progressing well on our path to recovery and expect to welcome approximately 1.5 million visitors this year.”
Another Caribbean destination is reporting growing cruise arrivals. St. Kitts and Nevis’ four cruise ship ports will host 21 ships this week beginning December 16. Ships scheduled to call at the dual-island nation include Princess Cruises’ Enchanted Princess, Seabourn Cruise Line’s Seabourn Ovation, Viking Cruises’ Viking Sea and Royal Caribbean Intl.’s Allure of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas.
The Saint Kitts and Nevis calls will be split among the Port Zante, Basseterre Harbour, Deep Water Harbour and South Friar’s Bay ports. Additionally, Thursday marks the first day the destination will host five ships.
“This week comes as an optimistic sign that the cruising industry is making an unstoppable comeback in St. Kitts. We see the number of ship arrivals growing weekly,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports.
The arrivals surge follows a policy change for the destination. Beginning December 11, Port Zante cruise passengers were permitted to integrate into the federation, while St. Kitts and Nevis nationals and residents also gained port access.
Tours, attractions, restaurants and bars certified under the federation’s “Travel Approved” program are now open to all fully vaccinated travelers, nationals and residents.
“This busy cruise week shows that demand for our destination continues to grow,” said Racquel Brown, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority CEO. “The reduced travel restrictions make it easier for cruise and international air travelers to engage their senses and seamlessly immerse themselves in our quintessential Caribbean escape.”
“Our commitment to safety paired with our exceptional tours and on-island experiences are driving high demand for the destination on cruise itineraries,” said Grant, “and we expect this to continue well into 2022.”
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
How Travel Advisors Can Prepare for a Flurry of Holiday Marriage Proposals
For more information on Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS