Mandatory Vaccines Taking Center Stage in the Caribbean

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode 11 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss how vaccine mandates are taking shape for a number of Caribbean destinations.

Later, Brian interviews Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica's Minister of Tourism. Bartlett shares updates on how Jamaica is handling the COVID-19 pandemic and what travelers need to know.

