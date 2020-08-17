Alcatraz Island Reopens Outdoor Areas to Visitors
August 17, 2020
Alcatraz Island partially reopened to visitors for the first time in five months on Monday.
The popular San Francisco attraction, home to the former maximum-security federal prison that once housed the likes of Al Capone and George "Machine Gun Kelly," will only reopen outdoor areas for now, according to The Mercury News.
However, highlights will include the historic Eagle Plaza, Recreation Yard, Sally Port and Rose Garden as well as trails offering views of the Cell House, Building 64, Warden’s House, wildlife and more.
"This is a great opportunity. There will be fewer visitors on the island," said National Park Service spokesman Charles Strickfaden. "It’s an opportunity to take a walk on the wild side at Alcatraz. There are thousands of nesting birds out there. There are amazing views. There’s a lot to do."
The island will be limited to 750 visitors a day, far fewer compared to the 5,000 to 6,000 who typically visit on the average summer day. Alcatraz attracts approximately 1.7 million visitors a year.
Alcatraz Cruises will operate up to five trips per day to the island from San Francisco's Pier 33 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., requiring all passengers to wear a face mask and have their temperature taken prior to boarding the boat.
Alcatraz's indoor areas, including cell blocks, the theater and gift shop will remain closed until San Francisco's indoor museums are permitted to reopen.
