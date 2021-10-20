Last updated: 08:39 PM ET, Wed October 20 2021

American Airlines To Resume Martinique Flights

Destination & Tourism Brian Major October 20, 2021

Jet ski in Fort de France Martinique
Martinique’s yole boat tradition has been recognized by UNESCO. (Photo by Brian Major)

American Airlines’ flights between Martinique and the United States will resume November 6, said Bénédicte di Geronimo, the country’s tourism minister.

The departures between Miami International Airport and Aimé Césaire International Airport in Fort de France will initially depart on Saturdays before expanding to thrice-weekly service beginning in February.

The winter expansion from one to three weekly flights will continue through March 2022, with departures on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Said di Geronimo, “Experiencing Martinique will for sure convince our U.S. visitors of the reason why Martinique has received” several travel industry awards, “not counting the two distinctions granted recently by UNESCO for our unique traditional yole boat as well as for the richness of our biodiversity.”

Martinique’s September induction into UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Program includes the entire island’s land and marine areas, encompassing 12.1 million acres. Martinique is one of the world’s 35 biodiversity hotspots, according to UNESCO officials, and “its richness is unique as it includes many endemic species living in rare and endangered habitats.”

The island’s “remarkable” geology also includes 4,583-foot Mount Pelée, rainforests and a shoreline dotted with bays, coves and lush mangroves, said UNESCO officials.

Travelers to Martinique age 11 or older are required to provide proof of a negative PCR test result at least 72 hours prior to departure or a negative antigen test result at least 48 hours before departure.

Non-vaccinated visitors must provide a “compelling reason” for traveling to the country. Upon arrival in Martinique, travelers will be subjected to a seven-day isolation and a COVID-19 test at the end of the period.

