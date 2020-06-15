Americans Are Ready to Hit the Road for Summer Vacation
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 15, 2020
After months of staying at home, Americans are indicating that they are not ready to give up on their summer vacations.
A recent survey by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) conducted by OnDevice Research found that 62 percent of vacationers are planning a road trip, a whopping 72 percent increase from last summer.
“This survey confirms what we’ve all suspected—that consumers around the country are eager to get out of their homes in a safe way and travel this summer, primarily via the sanctuary of the car,” said OAAA president and CEO Anna Bager.
“With restrictions easing, people are craving the open road, especially to see family and friends. And while consumers may be changing their vacation habits from years past, they’re still planning to travel. This is great news for advertisers, whether they’re local or national, and for businesses that cater to summer travelers—including overnight accommodations, dining, shopping, fuel, recreation and tourism,” Bager continued.
The survey also found that 79 percent plan to travel more than 100 miles from home with 54 percent saying they will go more than 400 miles from home. Nearly half of respondents said that vacations will be in groups of three or more and 72 percent said that their group will be the same or larger than last year.
Spending time with friends and family is the top activity for travelers this summer at 36 percent but many are looking forward to dining out (35 percent), visiting a beach or a lake (34 percent), shopping (30 percent), recreational activities (28 percent) and sightseeing (27 percent).
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS