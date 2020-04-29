Argentina Imposes Harsh Travel Ban
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli April 29, 2020
Argentina on Monday imposed one of the harshest travel bans yet associated with the global coronavirus pandemic, banning all sales of commercial airline tickets to, from or within the South American country until September.
This is the furthest timeline extension of any ban by any country due to the virus.
Argentina had already closed its borders in March.
“The problem was that airlines were selling tickets without having authorization to travel to Argentine soil,” a spokesman for President Alberto Fernandez told Reuters News Service.
The government decree was signed by its National Civil Aviation Administration, which said the decision was “understood to be reasonable.”
But not everybody thought it was reasonable.
The Airports Council International – Latin America and Caribbean (ACI-LAC), the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have called on Argentina to reconsider.
“This decision directly affects the future of the entire commercial aviation value chain in Argentina and the region, including domestic and international airlines, tourism and related sectors, putting at risk thousands of jobs. Also, Argentina’s connectivity with the world, as well as its domestic airline network which is vital for the transportation of essential supplies and the economic and social well-being of the nation, is being put under threat,” the group said.
“Similarly, Argentina’s airports will continue to face serious financial challenges, needing to remain open to serve air cargo and humanitarian flights, but without commercial passenger flights which generate at least 80 percent of their revenue. We understand the complex situation that the government is faced with and that its number one priority is to guarantee the health and safety of the population. However, we see it as our responsibility to express the industry’s deep concern regarding this resolution, especially since no consultation process took place. This resolution goes against all stakeholders’ efforts to safely re-establish commercial aviation activities, which provide an essential service for the population.”
The presidential spokesman, however, said the decision resulted from a “consensus between the government and the airline sector.”
