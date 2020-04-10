Last updated: 04:06 PM ET, Fri April 10 2020

Armchair Travel: Fiji Dreaming From Your Living Room

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 10, 2020

Yasawa Island, Fiji
PHOTO: Yasawa Islands, Fiji (Photo via Fiji-The-Way-World-Should-be/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

It’s likely many Americans didn’t plan to spend their Easter weekend or spring break confined to their living rooms. However, as we “flatten the curve” as a nation, virtual trips can provide a respite from the same-old, same-old and serve as inspiration for future vacations.

This week, we are traveling with Fiji Tourism to the South Pacific islands. Visitors can virtually enjoy the music, the views, the resorts and even sunrise and sunset through virtual tours, recorded music and live webcams.

Experience the welcoming Bula Spirit of Fiji through song.

Stop in for a visit at the Malamala Beach Club and have a look around while enjoying a day at the beach.

Now, it’s time to choose where to stay. Take a virtual tour, stopping in at some of the top resorts in the country.

Finish your day with a view of the sunset from the comfort of your living room, which you can watch live from the Marriott Momi Bay.

Janeen Christoff
