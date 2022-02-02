Aruba Eases Entry Testing Requirements
Aruba’s government eased entry test requirements for visitors to the southern Caribbean nation. Effective February 3, unvaccinated travelers may submit proof of a negative antigen test result one day prior to entry or proof of a negative PCR test result obtained at least three days prior to traveling to Aruba to enter the country.
Additionally, vaccinated travelers may provide proof of a COVID-19 booster shot via a digitally verifiable QR-Code to enter the country under the new guidelines. Fully vaccinated travelers are not required to test to enter Aruba. Visitors from the U.S. must use the SMART Health Card format to verify their vaccination status, according to the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA).
Travelers between ages 12 and 17 may enter Aruba with a completed primary series but no booster. Finally, visitors 12 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 via a molecular nasopharyngeal swab test performed 10 days to 12 weeks prior to travel who do not show symptoms will be exempt from the requirement to provide a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to Aruba.
ATA officials define a booster shot as an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose in combination with a completed primary series. Boosters must be administered at least seven days before travel, with proof uploaded as part of Aruba’s Embarkation/Debarkation Card entry authorization process no earlier than three days before arrival.
“With notable changes recently signaling a less severe disease progression, we have taken proactive steps for Aruba’s Path Forward to create a better environment for travel and tourism without jeopardizing our commitment to health and safety,” said Ronella Croes, ATA’s CEO.
Aruba’s Health and Happiness Code, which outlines prescribed cleaning and hygiene standards and is mandatory for tourism-related businesses in Aruba, remains a priority, said Croes.
