Bahamas Updates Testing Protocols for Travelers

Nassau, Bahamas
Long stretch of Paradise Island, located in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo via fallbrook/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Bahamas has updated its entry requirements. The country will not require travelers to have a mandatory RT-PCR test.

The new requirement was to go into effect on January 7, 2022. Now, vaccinated travelers, as well as children ages 2-11, can continue to present either a negative Rapid Antigen Test or negative RT-PCR Test.

Additionally, from January 4, 2022, all travelers remaining in The Bahamas for longer than 48 hours will be required to undergo another Rapid Antigen Test, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors departing on or before 48 hours will not be required to obtain this test.

For vaccinated individuals entering the Bahamas, a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival in The Bahamas is necessary. Both rapid antigen tests and PCR tests are acceptable.

Unvaccinated travelers ages 12 and older will need a negative RT-PCR Test.

