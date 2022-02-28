Last updated: 01:41 PM ET, Mon February 28 2022

Barbados Adds Entry Options and Launches Airport Changes

Destination & Tourism Brian Major February 28, 2022

Nigel Benn Aunty Bar Barbados
Barbados travelers will find new Covid testing options to enter the country. (Photo by Brian Major)

Barbados is providing travelers visiting the southern Caribbean nation with more entry options. Effective immediately, the country will accept negative test results from healthcare provider-administered rapid antigen tests performed no more than one day prior to arrival.

The new protocols were announced after Barbados officials lifted a local 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. curfew earlier this month. COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are “widely available in Barbados’ primary source markets,” Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) officials said in a statement.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Skyscrapers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (photo via alan64/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

UAE Relaxes Entry Requirements and Social Restrictions

Sign for mandatory use of face mask in airport

As CDC Issues New Guidance, Travel Groups Call for End to...

Beautiful caribbean beach on Saona island, Dominican Republic (photo via czekma13 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Dominican Republic, Jamaica and More Caribbean Destinations...

Passenger airplane taking off.

UN Agencies Join Forces To Support Travel Sector

Barbados also accepts RT-PCR COVID-19 tests performed no more than three days prior to arrival in the country. The COVID-19 tests can be taken using samples administered by nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, nasal, anterior nare or mid-turbinate swabs.

Results from a self-administered swab, shallow nasal swab and saliva tests are not accepted, said BTMI officials. In-transit passengers at Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport will not be required to test for COVID-19 to transit through Barbados.

Along with the additional entry options, BTMI announced new procedures at Grantley Adams Airport. Paper entry forms previously distributed aboard aircraft arriving in Barbados will be discontinued, officials said.

Additionally, the temporary Gate 14 to 16 arrivals hall which was previously used to “manage port health entry checks” and perform testing during the pandemic has been returned to its original use. “Travelers will once again utilize the more spacious main arrivals hall,” BTMI officials said.

Barbados tourism stakeholders recently welcomed Renée Coppin as new chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) during a special general meeting held last month.

In a Barbados Today report, Coppin said she would work to “rebuild [Barbados’] tourism sector after two years of pandemic uncertainty.”

Coppin added, “It is certainly my vision to build on this foundation to again have tourism be the preeminent sector driving the development of Barbados.”

For more information on Barbados

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Greece

Top Destination Travel News Stories From February 2022

gallery icon The Best March Events in Each State

UAE Relaxes Entry Requirements and Social Restrictions

gallery icon Off-The-Beaten-Path Spring Break Destinations in the US

Hawaii to Keep Mask Mandate Despite New CDC Guidance

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS