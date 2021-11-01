Barbados Welcome Stamp Program Wins for Visitors and Destination
Caribbean remote work programs popularized in the wake of the pandemic outbreak enable travelers to work from sunny beach locales while enjoying the region’s abundant cultural, culinary and natural treasures.
In many destinations, the programs provided much-needed visitor activity as they sought to relaunch tourism economies stalled by the post-outbreak travel shutdown in 2020 and earlier this year.
In Barbados, the 12-month Welcome Stamp program has proven singularly successful, helping the destination weather the pandemic-driven decline in leisure travelers, said Lisa Cummins, Barbados’ minister of tourism.
To date, the southern Caribbean country’s visa waiver program has fielded 2,900 applications that resulted in more than 5,000 individuals, including families, being approved for the program.
“We have been able to successfully compensate for the loss in short-term travel by bringing long-term visitors who are staying with us for a year or more,” Cummins said earlier this year. The Welcome Stamp travelers “have contributed positively to our economy from supporting our small businesses to enjoying our many attractions,” she added.
This remote work program’s visa allows visitors to work remotely in Barbados for a maximum for 12 months. The visa is available to anyone who can meet the requirements and whose work is location independent, whether individuals or families, said Barbados officials.
Brent Crenshaw of Dallas, Texas works at a “big data firm that supports consumer goods and retail businesses” and arrived in Barbados as a Welcome Stamp visa holder in October of 2020. He called his program experience “great” with “no issues with work whatsoever.”
Even in Barbados, the pandemic is impacting life as Crenshaw, along with other island residents, has endured intermittent lockdowns and curfews driven by local COVID-19 surges.
Still, Crenshaw said “The [Barbados] people, both expats and locals are great,” and like other program participants he’s enjoying the country’s idyllic beaches, cultural and historic sites and beautiful tropical landscape, and all while earning a full-time salary.
Welcome Stamp applicants must submit a passport-sized photograph, their passport’s biographical page and proof of their relationship of dependents who will travel to Barbados. The fee for individuals is $2,000 with families charged a fee of $3,000. Applications are approved within seven business days and full payment is required within 28 days of the application being granted.
