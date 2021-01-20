Belize Expands COVID-19 Departure Test Capacity
Travelers departing Belize will have access to expanded COVID-19 testing capacity in Belize City and the resort districts of San Pedro, San Ignacio and Placencia, said Belize Tourism Board (BTB) officials.
The expanded testing capacity follows the Centers for Disease Control [CDC]’s policy change requiring passengers arriving in the U.S. to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test beginning January 26.
Belize Tourism Board officials have implemented stringent health and safety protocols under the country’s Tourism Gold Standard Recognition Program, aimed at enhancing hotel and restaurant cleaning practices and tourism organization operating procedures.
Belize travelers also have a COVID-19 testing option through American Airlines' partnership with LetsGetChecked, an at-home PCR test for consumers planning to travel to the country.
Belizean private island resort Cayo Espanto is working with guests “to ensure [the CDC] requirement is met easily and conveniently during their time on the island,” said resort officials. Located three miles off the San Pedro coast, the boutique property features personalized dining delivered directly to guests by the on-island chef. Visitors can also opt for distinctive excursions including helicopter tours over Belize’s Great Blue Hole and private yacht fishing.
Cayo Espanto has achieved Belize’s Gold Standard Certification, based on a nine-point program of stringent health and safety protocols. The resort additionally “administered new enhanced procedures and training to ensure guests can visit our island with confidence in the cleanliness and safety of our private resort, while providing our team with the safest work environment possible,” said officials.
