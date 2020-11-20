Belize Offers COVID-19 Test Option
Destination & Tourism Brian Major November 20, 2020
Travelers to Belize now have a new COVID-19 testing option for travel to the country. American Airlines is expanding its partnership with LetsGetChecked, an at-home testing option, to offer PCR testing to customers traveling to the country.
American currently operates flights between Belize’s Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport and Miami International Airport. Beginning next month, American Airlines will increase flight frequencies to Belize from Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth international airports.
Belize travelers must complete PCR testing within 72 hours of departure; visitors who do not take a test prior to travel must take one upon arrival at Belize airport and are required to quarantine in their booked accommodations should they receive positive test results.
Belize will launch several new resorts in 2021, including new luxury and branded properties. Resorts opening next year include:
– Alaia Resort, Autograph Collection will open in March 2021 on Ambergris Caye as Belize’s first Marriott-branded property. The boutique beachfront resort will feature 35 standard hotel rooms, 56 two-bedroom rooms and 8 oceanfront villas, plus a spa and fitness center, rooftop pool, multiple restaurants and a beach club.
– Scheduled to open in early 2021, the Margaritaville Resort Belize will be the brand’s first Belize property, located on Ambergris Caye. The property’s 71 condo-style residences will be complemented by a beach sports center, two pools, famous Margaritaville eateries, and a 400-ft private pier.
– The Belize Marriott Ambergris Caye Resort & Residences will open in December of 2021 as a 203-room oceanfront resort within walking distance of the resort town of San Pedro.
– The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Caye Chapel will open in 2021 within Belize's Barrier Reef, the country’s largest marine sanctuary and a UNESCO World Heritage site. The 280-acre private island will be Four Seasons’ first Belize resort and encompass 50 private estates, 35 residences and 100 guest rooms and suites. Also featured will be an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed golf course and a conservation institute founded by explorer Fabien Cousteau.
Belize’s Tourism Gold Standard Recognition program features guidelines and operating protocols for tourism operators including accommodations, tour operators, restaurants, gift shops, tourism sites and transportation providers. The program’s “Gold Standard” companies and services are deemed safe and in compliance with program health and safety protocols.
