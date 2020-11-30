Belize Official Eyes Tourism Expansion Following Reopening
November 30, 2020
Belize’s resort base is expanding even as the Caribbean nation seeks to re-ignite crucial tourism activity while ensuring visitors and residents experience a safe environment in the wake of the global pandemic.
Four new properties will open through the end of 2021, and the boutique properties Naia Resort & Spa, Itz’ana Resort & Residences and Ka’ana Resort have each undergone significant enhancement.
Under the country’s Tourism Gold Standard Recognition Program, Belize Tourism Board officials have implemented stringent health and safety protocols aimed at enhancing hotel and restaurant cleaning practices, tourism organization operating procedures.
In addition, Belize travelers now have a COVID-19 testing option through American Airlines' partnership with LetsGetChecked, an at-home PCR test for consumers planning to travel to the country.
We spoke recently with Karen Bevans, the Belize Tourism Board’s director, to discuss how the country has balanced the need to resume international visitor activity with equally crucial public health and safety.
TP: How has the entry process worked since the borders re-opened to visitors?
KB: “Since Belize’s international airport reopened on October 1, the entry process has been fairly smooth, with reasonable processing time, resulting in positive feedback from visitors and residents. Travel and entry restrictions have been relaxed. Now to enter visitors only need to download the Belize Health App and complete the information within 72 hours of arriving, and either bring along a negative PCR test result done within 72 hours of travel or be tested upon arrival at the Belize airport at a cost of $50 per person.
“Once the test is negative, visitors are free to explore the country while utilizing Gold Standard accommodations, tour operators, transport providers, tourism sites, restaurants, and gift shops. These providers have all implemented enhanced health and safety protocols to protect visitors while on vacation in Belize.”
TP: What percentage (roughly) of Belize’s pre-pandemic tourist regions and activities are currently available to visitors?
KB: “To protect the health and safety of visitors to Belize, the country implemented new health and safety protocols for the entire tourism industry. To date, there are Gold Standard accommodations, tour operators, tourism sites and certified transportation providers in all regions of the country, that are open and available for visitors. “
TP: Similarly, what percentage of pre-pandemic hotels/resorts are open to visitors?
KB: “Approximately 50 percent.”
TP: Belize is a country with many distinct and different regions. Are travelers able to enjoy this type of vacation in the country despite the pandemic?
KB: “Yes, we encourage visitors to explore the entire country to experience the Reef & Rainforest, the adventure and our culture while here.”
