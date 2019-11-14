Bill Reauthorizing Brand USA Closer to Passage
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff November 14, 2019
Brand USA is closer to being reauthorized by Congress, a step that needs to happen in order for the organization to continue to promote travel to the U.S. around the world.
The House bill to reauthorize Brand USA was included in the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce's mark-up session and was passed by voice vote.
Even as the House deals with a packed calendar and an impeachment inquiry, this bill has been able to move forward, Brand USA noted in a statement. This is because the travel industry has been able to ensure lawmakers understand the importance of reauthorizing Brand USA this year and the need to keep the legislation moving forward.
U.S. Travel Association executive vice president for Public Affairs and Policy Tori Barnes issued a statement praising the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce's overwhelming passage of legislation to reauthorize Brand USA (H.R. 3581).
"The Brand USA legislation is fundamentally a U.S. jobs and exports bill, and today the House took another huge step toward boosting both by advancing the reauthorization measure closer to passage,” said Barnes.
"International visitation to the U.S. is flat at a time when global travel is booming, which means that we are leaving a huge opportunity for economic growth on the table,” Barnes added. “The situation would be far worse without Brand USA's demonstrated effectiveness at bringing lucrative international visitor dollars to our shores, and House and committee leaders are to be commended for recognizing the urgency to renew Brand USA this year.
"The American travel community extends its deepest thanks to full committee Chairman Frank Pallone and Ranking Member Walden, and to subcommittee Chairwoman Jan Schakowsky and Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers for prioritizing this issue in an incredibly crowded legislative agenda. We add our thanks to Speaker Pelosi and Leader McCarthy, and urge them—along with Leader McConnell and Leader Schumer—to include this strong bipartisan measure in must-pass legislation before the end of 2019."
