As International Travel Continues to Slide, Brand USA Even More Critical
Features & Advice Mia Taylor November 05, 2019
Travel to and within the United States grew 2.2 percent year-over-year in September, according to the U.S. Travel Association's latest Travel Trends Index marking the industry's 117th straight month of growth.
But despite that seemingly good news, areas of concern remain, the U.S. Travel Association said in a statement.
International inbound travel contracted 0.4 percent in September, marking the fifth month in negative territory in 2019.
What’s more, the Leading Travel Index (LTI), the predictive element of the TTI, projects inbound travel volume will decline 0.6 percent over the next six months as prolonged trade tensions and the high value of the dollar continue to weigh on demand for travel to the U.S.
"There is a global travel boom, but too many of those visitor dollars are going to places other than the U.S., which is leaving jobs, exports and economic growth on the table," said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. "Opportunities are at hand to create an environment for growth, and we can and should do everything possible to get there."
Dow said that amid such figures it is critical that the country’s destination marketing organization, Brand USA, remain in business.
As U.S. Travel Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Barnes told a House subcommittee last week Brand USA keeps the U.S. competitive in the global travel market and prevents the U.S. slide in global travel market share from being worse.
U.S. Travel said it remains hopeful that the House Energy and Commerce Committee will further consider the Brand USA reauthorization bill this month—after which the challenge will be to find time on the crowded legislative schedule for a full House vote.
"There is significant bipartisan support for Brand USA, and committees in both the House and Senate are doing their job to advance the bill," Dow said. "The next step is to persuade leadership in both chambers that in reality, this is something that needs to get done this year to avoid real economic consequences."
The TTI was not all bad news. As it has been in the past, the bright spot was the strength of domestic travel: the segment as a whole expanded 2.4 percent in September, buoyed by domestic leisure travel's 3 percent growth.
However, there may also be trouble ahead for both the business and leisure sectors of domestic travel as forward-looking bookings and search data indicate uncertainty on the horizon.
The LTI projects domestic travel growth will slow to 1.4 percent in the coming six months.
