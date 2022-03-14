Brazil Cruise Season to Launch in October
Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 14, 2022
Brazil’s 2022-2023 cruise season will begin in October with 19 itineraries calling at eight destinations in the Brazilian states of Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, including port calls in Búzios, Recife, Ilhabela and Ubatuba, said officials at EMBRATUR, Brazil’s tourism promotion agency.
Cruise protocols include mandatory full vaccination for passengers and crew and required pre-boarding COVID testing, including PCR tests performed three days prior to travel and one-day antigen tests. Frequent testing of at least 10 percent of passengers and crew during the voyage will also take place, officials said.
Passengers will be required to wear masks and social distance in appropriate settings, while “ships also have isolation and quarantine facilities” for guests who test positive. Cruise companies are also required to maintain “extensive response plans using private onshore resources to avoid any burden to ports” or communities.
“EMBRATUR and the Ministry of Tourism consider it essential to resume the cruise season,” said Carlos Brito, EMBRATUR’s president. “The resumption of cruises is a big step to further strengthen and promote the resumption of tourism in our country.”
Brito added, “This good news reflects Brazil's commitment to tourists and the sector, ensuring the generation of more jobs and economic development since this segment drives a large part of the tourism production chain, such as the hotel chain, restaurants, and commerce in general.”
Cruise ships sailing in Brazil will be limited to 75 percent of passenger capacity, with onboard spacing of five feet between groups of travelers, weekly testing of all crew on board and daily notification of each ship’s onboard health status.
“Traveling by ship in Brazil is an incredible way to explore the wide variety of itineraries and attractions of sun and beach, but also adventure, sports and even shopping or pure relaxation,” Brito said.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Brazil
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS