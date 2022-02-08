Last updated: 09:49 AM ET, Tue February 08 2022

Brazil Authorizes Remote Work Visas

Destination & Tourism Brian Major February 08, 2022

Cliffs at the Xingu River in Brazil
Travelers in Brazil may now spend one year on the country via a new visa program. (Photo by Brian Major)

Brazil’s government is encouraging travelers to become “digital nomads” by working remotely in the South American nation. A measure passed January 24 by the country’s National Immigration Council of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security authorizes one-year visas and residency permits, an Embratur spokesman said Monday.

In a program mirroring other remote-work plans that emerged following the pandemic outbreak, Brazilian visitors “may work for foreign employers while staying in Brazil, with no formal employment registered in the country” under the new policy.

Travelers may apply for a one-year visa at any overseas Brazilian consular facility,” said the spokesman. Visitors must provide proof of health insurance valid in Brazil. Required documents also include “a work or service contract outlining labor relations with the foreign employer.”

Travelers must additionally provide proof of means to reside in Brazil for one year. The one-year residence period may be renewed for an additional year. The initiative is designed to boost travel to the South American nation, said Brazil tourism officials.

“We welcome with great enthusiasm this new regulation that meets a worldwide trend and will allow foreigners to work from Brazil for companies based in other countries, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, among many others,” said Carlos Brito, president of Embratur, Brazil’s international tourism promotion agency.

Added Brito, “These 'digital nomads' will continue to work in their occupations, but in their free time they will have the possibility to travel around Brazil, discover the immense variety of attractions, itineraries and destinations, moving our economy and strengthening Brazilian tourism.”

“The remuneration of digital nomads stems from a source overseas, and the funds brought over by these immigrants warm up the Brazilian economy,” added José Vicente Santini, Brazil’s national justice secretary, in a statement. “This is an important step for Brazil in the promotion of one of the most modern labor models.”

