Brazil Relaunches 'Marca Brasil' Branding
Destination & Tourism Brian Major February 15, 2023
Brazil’s government relaunched its “Marca Brasil” branding and logo, created in 2005 and utilized through 2018, said officials at Embratur, the country’s tourism promotion agency. The branding represents a departure from the logo and messaging utilized between 2019 and 2022, officials said.
The branding will be featured in Brazil’s international tourism promotion campaigns and represents “a new strategy for repositioning [Brazil’s] image, focused on environmental sustainability,” officials said in a statement.
“The brand is connected with a Brazil that respects and values the diversity of our people and a Brazil that commits to preserving our biodiversity and neutralizing carbon emissions,” said Marcelo Freixo, Embratur’s president. "We want our respect for fauna, flora, forests, life, and democracy to be admired by the world, and we want the world to visit us.”
Freixo said the return to Brazil’s previous tourism branding followed what he described as a negative change in direction by the previous government. Frexio was named tourism minister in January following Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s election as president in October.
“This historic brand was thrown away by the previous government, which replaced it with a brand without technical study and whose slogan was an inappropriate message,” added Frexio. “The formulation and creation of Marca Brasil was a milestone in the history of Brazil,” he said, “made via a public contest with market research and strict technical selection criteria. And this brand is coming back.”
Brazil’s Ministry of the Environment, Ministry of Tourism, and Embratur are coordinating efforts to improve infrastructure for visiting Brazil’s national parks and promote the country’s UNESCO Heritage sites, said government officials.
“Brazilian forest reserves are instruments of environmental protection, but also of economic development and social inclusion,” said Marina Silva, minister of the environment and climate change.
Silva said Brazil’s “public authorities” are also supporting initiatives to “organize and promote community-based tourism destinations via programs to “improve the experience of visiting traditional indigenous and quilombola communities, especially, but not exclusively, in the Amazon."
Tourism to these regions has "very high growth potential, particularly due to its social inclusion character,” Silva said.
