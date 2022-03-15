British Virgin Islands Debuts Redesigned Website
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey March 15, 2022
The British Virgin Islands & Film Commission (BVITB) is enhancing its online offerings with a revamped website, which enables users to find the information they need more seamlessly while helping local tourism entities more efficiently promote their businesses.
Users will now be able to save the businesses they plan to visit by taking advantage of the site’s geo-marketing capabilities, which also enables the BVITB to target individuals by their geographic location.
“Creating a new and exciting yet informative experience for all visitors of the BVITB’s website was our priority,” said Clive McCoy, director of tourism.
“This interactive tool allows our tourism industry partners to effectively engage with prospective guests.”
Added Rhodni Skel, deputy director of tourism, “Our platform had become obsolete and presented a number of challenges that went as far back as 2017.
“I am pleased that our marketing and business development teams now have a fully functioning website. This site will be used in our call to action and our various marketing campaigns.”
The website, which was unveiled in English, will incrementally become available in more than 10 languages.
“Our goal is to have the most complete information portal about the BVI there is,” said James Kelley, BVITB’s digital marketing coordinator and project lead.
“It is indeed a joy for me to see the process of creating this very interactive website come to fruition.”
