British Virgin Islands Eases COVID-19 Restrictions for Vaccinated Travelers

Destination & Tourism Brian Major April 27, 2021

British Virgin Islands mrinaa
The British Virgin Islands is easing restrictions for vaccinated international travelers. (Photo by Brian Major)

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is the latest Caribbean destination to ease COVID-19 quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers. Effective May 15, fully vaccinated international travelers who provide “satisfactory evidence” of full vaccination will be quarantined until a negative test result is received from the BVI Health Services Authority, said Carvin Malone, the BVI’s minister for health and social development.

International travelers to the territory had previously been required to quarantine for four days and then take a PCR test. Travelers will still be required to provide proof of a negative PCR test within five days of travel to enter the territory and are subject to a PCR test upon arrival.

“In other words, if the test administered on arrival returns a negative result, the fully vaccinated traveler will be immediately released from quarantine unless they have been in close contact with a positive case,” Malone said in a statement.

“This is great news and timely, as more guests are arriving fully vaccinated and many in our industry have stepped forward to take the vaccine in support of economic rejuvenation,” said Clive McCoy, director of tourism.

“The Territory already has an enviable record for health and safety during the pandemic and have continued with its strategy of gradual reopening based on international conditions and the local situation,” he said. “Any progress in that direction augers well for tourism and for the economy, and this is a very significant step.”

The BVI government also announced effective May 15, fully vaccinated people who have been in the territory for more than 14 consecutive days and travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Martin or Puerto Rico for not longer than 24 hours are exempt from quarantine and COVID-19 testing upon re-entering the territory. Day-trippers to the neighboring destinations are required to take a PCR test seven days after returning to the BVI.

The BVI is currently vaccinating residents, and all persons in the territory are subject to COVID-19 protocols. “In relaxing the travel requirements for persons who have been fully vaccinated, and permitting larger gatherings, there will be an increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 among the resident population,” said Malone.

“This is why other prevention measures such as mask-wearing, hand washing, and physical distancing will remain in effect, and vaccines continue to be widely distributed while they remain in stock.”

Brian Major
