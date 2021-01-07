Last updated: 05:48 PM ET, Thu January 07 2021

British Virgin Islands Pacts With Private Jet Firm for Travel Packages

Destination & Tourism Brian Major January 07, 2021

Beach at Soggy Dollar Beach Bar BVI
The British Virgin Islands reopened to visitors on December 1. (Photo by Brian Major)

The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission (BVITB&FC) has partnered with private jet provider evoJets to offer travelers a $1,500 credit toward catering or ground or flight costs for any portion of a B.V.I. trip booked from an evoJets gateway in the U.S. and Canada.

Commercial carriers do not offer nonstop flights to the B.V.I.’s Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport, making private jet transportation a convenient way to reach the destination.

The evoJets program will also provide visitors with a listing of recommended private villa and boat charter offerings “to complete the perfect socially distanced vacation,” said officials. Travelers will be free to spend their days relaxing on one of the territory’s numerous beaches or chartering a yacht to island-hop for an authentic B.V.I. vacation experience.

BVITB&FC officials say evoJets has committed to contribute an additional $1,500 to its Seeds of Love program, launched in 2017 to replant trees lost in Hurricanes Irma and Maria. For each trip booked to the BVI, evoJets will contribute $1,500 to plant 27 indigenous White Cedar trees for each donation.

“This partnership is a demonstration of how important sustainable tourism is to our industry partners and us,” said Clive McCoy, director of tourism. “We are truly thankful for their contribution to protecting the flora of the BVI.”

