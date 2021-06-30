Last updated: 07:44 PM ET, Wed June 30 2021

California Bans Government Travel to 5 States Including Florida

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 30, 2021

Group of People Waving Gay Pride Flags
Group of people waving gay pride flags. (photo via Rawpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

California is adding to its list of states government employees can't travel to.

Five more states have been added to the list, which now includes Florida, Montana, Arkansas, North Dakota and West Virginia bringing the total number of states to 17.

California lawmakers banned nonessential travel to states that discriminate against LGBTQ people. Those states included Texas, Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi, Tennessee.

The most recently added states all passed laws that discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

"Make no mistake: We're in the midst of an unprecedented wave of bigotry and discrimination in this country--and the State of California is not going to support it," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

Florida, Montana, Arkansas and West Virginia were added to the list for laws they enacted that prevent transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity.

North Dakota passed a law that says certain publicly funded student organizations can restrict LGBTQ students from joining and they won't lose public funding.

In addition, Arkansas passed a law that prohibits physicians from providing gender-affirming healthcare to transgender minors even if it is the wish of the parents or deemed medically necessary.

Bota said lawmakers "would rather demonize trans youth than focus on solving real issues like tackling gun violence beating back this pandemic and rebuilding our economy."

There are exemptions to the travel rules, including travel deemed necessary to enforce California law.

No details were revealed about what effect these rules have or on their financial impact.

Janeen Christoff
