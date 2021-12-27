Cancún, the Jewel of the Mexican Caribbean
Destination & Tourism Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera December 27, 2021
Cancún was the most sought destination in the Mérida 2021 Tourist Tianguis, among other things, thanks to the strict application of the health protocols implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data from the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Cancún, Quintana Roo, the entity of the Mexican Caribbean positioned itself in the preference of visitors with a total of 28 percent.
The Riviera Maya followed with 18 percent; Mérida, 16 percent; Mexico City, 15 percent; Los Cabos, 15 percent; Acapulco, 14 percent; Oaxaca, 13 percent; Puerto Vallarta, 13 percent; Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns), 11 percent and Guadalajara, 10 percent.
"Cancún knew how to reactivate economically, thanks to the various advantages it offers to visitors," said Mara Lezama, municipal president of Benito Juárez, the town that includes Cancún.
"Cancún is a national example of economic reactivation in the southeast and Mexico, thanks to its wide connectivity with other destinations, first-rate infrastructure and services, health security and paradisiacal natural landscapes," said Lezama.
Cancún contributes more than USD 7 billion dollars annually to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Quintana Roo, and it is projected to exceed USD 2.9 billion of economic income this year.
Jorge Luis Téllez, general director of Tourism of Benito Juárez, highlighted that more than 50 percent of those attending the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida were interested in the tourist attraction and the services offered by destinations in the Mexican Caribbean.
Roberto Cintrón, president of the Hotel Association of Cancún, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres, agreed that the creation of the tourist battalion of the National Guard in Quintana Roo is positive.
Some hotels reported that they have closed several good deals. “We ended with joy and satisfaction of having had important meetings where we met the tour operators from Spain and the US, who throughout the year had air occupations above 80 percent,” concluded Cintrón.
For the latest insights on travel to Cancún, check out the guide below:
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
The Los Cabos Specialist Program Will Set You Up To Sell a Dream Destination
For more information on Cancun
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS