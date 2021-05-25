Last updated: 12:47 PM ET, Tue May 25 2021

Tianguis Turistico To Be Held in Merida in November 2021

Travel Agent Claudette Covey May 25, 2021

Night scene of Mérida Yucatan, Mexico. High point of view (photo via Esdelval / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Night scene of Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico. (Photo via Esdelval / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The first face-to-face Tianguis Turistico to be held since the onset of the pandemic will now take place in Merida in November 2021.

“This event had to be suspended in March 2020 and postponed to September of this year,” said Mexico Minister of Tourism Miguel Torruco. “However, both [Yucatan] Governor Mauricio Vila and I have decided that this edition of Tianguis Turistico will take place from November 21 to 24,” he said.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Receives CDC Approval To Conduct Test Cruises

Holland America Line ms Eurodam. (photo courtesy of Holland America Cruise Line)

Holland America’s Eurodam Extends 2021 Med Cruise Season

Small marina with boats and yachts at daytime. Landscape with many restaurants close to the harbour of Mikrolimano, Piraeus, Athens, Greece (Photo via NAPA74 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon What You Need To Know About Traveling To Greece This Summer

Riviera River Cruises

Riviera River Cruises To Restart in Portugal on July 2

Alaska senators Murkowski and Sullivan and Rep. Don Young

Alaskans Thrilled With New Law That Helps Cruising Resume

The decision to change the date was to “allow for antigen testing, vaccinations and the latest bio-sanitary measures to be followed in an effort to protect participants and the local population,” government officials said.

They noted that the 45th Tianguis event will enact health and safety protocols from the World Organization of the Health and Mexico’s Ministry of Health.

The priority “will be bio-health safety, therefore, a first measure will be that, without exception, all attendees must perform an antigen test, which, when negative, will allow access to the event,” officials said, adding that those with positive results will be unable to attend.

“This is going to be a great moment for us, because it is going to provide us with a great opportunity to show all the great tourist attractions that Yucatan has and the new products that we are presenting,” said Vila.

“The state of Yucatan will be ready to show itself as the great destination that it is, but as that place where so many things have originated,” said Yucatan Tourism Minister Michelle Fridman Hirsch.

“This time, Yucatan will be the origin of a new era for tourism, the stage where our industry is reborn.”

Sponsored Content

For more Travel Agent News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Committee, teamwork, company

Travel Industry Leaders Testify on Building Back Tourism on...

International Travel Set to Boom With Trade Playing a Big Role

Saint Lucia Virtual Travel Events Scheduled for May and June

gallery icon Send Clients to Malta for 7,000 Years of History and Much More

Younger Travelers Are Among Many Turning To Travel Advisors in 2021

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS