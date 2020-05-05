Cancun, Quintana Roo Region Expects to Welcome Tourists in June
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 05, 2020
Officials from the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council announced the Mexican state would begin reopening to international travel on June 1.
According to Riviera Maya News, Consejo de Promocion Turistica de Quintana Roo (CPTQ) Director Dario Flota Ocampo said airlines from the United States, Canada and Europe are expected to begin operating service to the Mexican Caribbean in early June.
NCLH Raises “Substantial Doubt” About Its FutureCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Allegiant to Provide Free Safety Kits to All PassengersAirlines & Airports
Hilton, AMEX Form Partnership With World Central KitchenHotel & Resort
Denver International to Require Face Masks for All Passengers,...Airlines & Airports
As a result, tourism officials have started developing a campaign aimed at reviving local tourism that will launch in late May. Ocampo believes the first wave of returning tourists will be there for conventions and weddings.
“Some of the airlines, through virtual meetings, that have announced they are resuming their operations at the Cancun International Airport are Air Canada, Air Transat, Delta Airlines, Copa Airlines, Air Europa, Sunwing, Southwest and Aeromexico,” Ocampo said in a statement.
While flights are expected to resume in June, the Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres said that more than 155 area hotels remain temporarily closed, according to the Yucatan Times.
Ocampo said the first phase of the plan is to restart flights to key international hubs in Mexico like Cancun, Cozumel and Chetumal. Once the service resumes, travelers will be welcomed back with a new set of health and hygiene protocols developed by the government.
The report also claims local attractions such as theme parks are expected to reopen.
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS