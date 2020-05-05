Last updated: 11:48 AM ET, Tue May 05 2020

Cancun, Quintana Roo Region Expects to Welcome Tourists in June

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 05, 2020

Sunset in Cancun. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Jonathan Ross)
PHOTO: Sunset in Cancun. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Jonathan Ross)

Officials from the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council announced the Mexican state would begin reopening to international travel on June 1.

According to Riviera Maya News, Consejo de Promocion Turistica de Quintana Roo (CPTQ) Director Dario Flota Ocampo said airlines from the United States, Canada and Europe are expected to begin operating service to the Mexican Caribbean in early June.

As a result, tourism officials have started developing a campaign aimed at reviving local tourism that will launch in late May. Ocampo believes the first wave of returning tourists will be there for conventions and weddings.

“Some of the airlines, through virtual meetings, that have announced they are resuming their operations at the Cancun International Airport are Air Canada, Air Transat, Delta Airlines, Copa Airlines, Air Europa, Sunwing, Southwest and Aeromexico,” Ocampo said in a statement.

While flights are expected to resume in June, the Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres said that more than 155 area hotels remain temporarily closed, according to the Yucatan Times.

Ocampo said the first phase of the plan is to restart flights to key international hubs in Mexico like Cancun, Cozumel and Chetumal. Once the service resumes, travelers will be welcomed back with a new set of health and hygiene protocols developed by the government.

The report also claims local attractions such as theme parks are expected to reopen.

