Cancun Travel: Flights From US to Cancun International Airport Are Increasing
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli June 13, 2020
More ancillary evidence that travel is starting to pick up.
Flights from the United States and Canada to the Mexican resort of Cancun increased the last week as the tourist hotspot has reopened for business.
According to Riviera Maya News, flights to the airport increased from 30 at the beginning of last week to 62 as of Friday, June 12, including both national and international airlines such as American, United, Sun Country and Air Canada. Flights originated from New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, Toronto, Miami and Dallas.
Darío Flota Ocampo, general director of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo, said flights are still a long way from arriving full, but the increase in the number of flights is evidence that airlines see the potential for recovery.
Now, many of those flights were filled with people who are owners of timeshares or villas in Cancun who haven’t been able to check on their respective properties since lockdown restrictions went into place in March. But Ocampo expects hotels to start filling up soon.
“Although hotel occupancy is very low, the reality is that they were waiting for the reopening,” he said. “We are going to see in the next 15 days the reinstallation of many airlines between the United States and Cancun. Some flights to Cozumel are also starting and a gradual increase in the occupation of hotels and reactivation of different tourist products will begin to normalize.”
