Last updated: 02:28 PM ET, Mon January 09 2023

Caribbean Enters New Year With Confidence High

Destination & Tourism Bruce Parkinson January 09, 2023

Grand Cayman
Grand Cayman (Photo via Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon)

In 2022, the Caribbean was among the fastest-recovering regions globally, reclaiming 85% and 90% of total arrivals in 2019, the Caribbean Tourism Organization reports.

Some individual destinations surpassed their 2019 levels with record-breaking performances, while others are approaching the benchmark levels of 2019, and are expected to equal or exceed these levels in 2023.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Japanese passport

The World's Most Powerful Passports for 2023

Skyline of Washington, DC

ASTA Urges Labor Department To Withdraw Proposal on...

Money, travel map

Advisors Predict a Robust Year for Travel

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport

Southwest Airlines Announces Changes in Key Leadership

Nevertheless, the CTO says, a few destinations will require a longer period to reach pre-pandemic levels.

“We have seen unprecedented levels of airlift into the region from our source markets and the aforementioned recovery has been very evident in both land based and cruise tourism. This speaks to the resilience of the sector and the positive perception of the region in our source markets, based on our hospitality, stability, connectivity and our perennial well-earned status as a region for wellness,” said Neil Walters, CTO’s acting Secretary General.

“The year 2022 and especially the second half of the year has been a very encouraging one for Caribbean tourism. While we are still seeing elements of the effect of the pandemic on international travel, here in the Caribbean, we have noted a much more consistent pattern of travel which is a good indicator of a return to normalcy and a path to 2019 levels,” Walters added.

The CTO says a key goal in 2023 is to create mechanisms to ensure that the Caribbean remains in the top five of the fastest-growing tourism regions in the world.

Anguilla, Caribbean, island, coast, boat, harbor, sea
Anguilla, one of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/daniloforcellini)

“The CTO is the region’s tourism development agency and in recognizing this, the CTO Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism has started a process to reshape the organization to reposition it to be more relevant in the post-pandemic era,” says Kenneth Bryan, who chairs the council as well as serving as Minister of Tourism and Transport for the Cayman Islands.

“In this way, the CTO can best lead the region in developing tourism into a more resilient and robust sector, confirming its significant contribution to positive regional economic growth.”

For more information on Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Bruce Parkinson

Bruce Parkinson
Amtrak's new coach-class seating design for its Superliner fleet.

Amtrak Offering $200 Savings on USA Rail Pass

Amtrak

Orlando Reveals 23 New Experiences for Visitors in 2023

China Reopens for Travel: Here's What You Need To Know

5 US Cities Every American Must Visit Before They Die

6 Not-to-be-Missed Islands in the Florida Keys

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS