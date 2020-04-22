Last updated: 12:43 PM ET, Wed April 22 2020

Caribbean Tourism Official: Use Coronavirus Shutdown to Upgrade Product

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli April 22, 2020

Couple walking Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica
PHOTO: Couple walking Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica. (photo via Debbie Ann Powell/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A high-ranking Caribbean tourism official said the region should use the coronavirus shutdown as a chance to upgrade its hotels and resorts.

Frank Comito, the CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, said that for better or worse the islands have familiarity in coming together and sharing their crisis management experience from past woes, such as hurricanes and earthquakes.

MORE Destination & Tourism
Duomo di Milano, Milan, Italy, Europe

Europe’s ‘Staggering’ Decline in Tourism

Aerial view of Valletta, Malta

MTA Invites the World to ‘Dream Malta Now... Visit...

Pico Cao Grande in Sao Tome and Principe

gallery icon Photos of the World's Least-Visited Places

“The data clearly shows we bounced back better and stronger ... there’s every reason to believe we will be resilient once again,” he said on a recent Foreign Press Association webinar, according to the Caribbean Journal.

The newspaper said Comito praised resort owners for using the slowdown to refresh their offerings and facilities and – at a social distance – train staff on advanced aspects of the sector.

Jamaica, for instance, has set up an $8.7 million package for tourism-related workers, including funding a skills training program for workers who are sidelined because of the impact of the virus.

And it appears the region will have the time to do some work as the virus has kept airlines on the ground and the lucrative cruise industry in docks far from the Caribbean.

In an article written by Reuters, tourism employs an estimated 2.5 million people and generates – directly and indirectly – nearly one-third of the economic output for the 26 islands and provinces, according to the Caribbean Tourism Organization.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) predicted last month that tourism numbers would drop 20 to 30 percent this year. The Caribbean Development Bank said the numbers would be worse – a 50 percent drop if travel restrictions continue until September and a 100 percent falloff if the policies stay in place all year.

That would be a difficult blow after the Caribbean Tourism Organization predicted a strong recovery from Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

“We are really in a series of unknowns, searching to find what very well could become the new way that tourism could operate,” Jamaican Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett told Reuters.

For more information on Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Duomo di Milano, Milan, Italy, Europe

Europe’s ‘Staggering’ Decline in Tourism

MTA Invites the World to ‘Dream Malta Now... Visit Later’

gallery icon Photos of the World's Least-Visited Places

Ecotourism In-Depth: Planting Coral in the South Pacific

Wynn Resorts CEO Calls for Nevada’s Reopening

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS