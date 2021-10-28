Cayman Islands Removes Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff October 28, 2021
The Cayman Islands is removing its quarantine policy for fully vaccinated visitors in time for the holiday travel season.
Vaccinated travelers who are "securely verified" can enter the country starting November 20, 2021.
“The health and security of our residents and visitors have always been the government’s number one priority, and our Covid experience throughout the pandemic has been exemplary to date. With a high percentage of the population now vaccinated, we are keen to relax the current restrictions and move to Phase 4 of our reopening program on 20 November. This will bring an important return to normality for travel and tourism on the islands in time for the holidays.” said Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism and Transport.
This is "Phase 4" of the Cayman Islands’ reopening plan.
“We are excited to share the many beautiful experiences of Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac - the stunning beaches, crystal clear turquoise waters, wonders of nature and expansive culinary choices. Our repeat visitors and new guests who are interested in visiting our dynamic island trio, may now enjoy our world-class destination and warm hospitality. We await your arrival so you may have sweet dreams in Cayman,” said Director of Tourism Rosa Harris.
All travelers must declare travel and vaccination status via Travel Cayman.
