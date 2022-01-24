Cayman Islands Revises Entry Protocols
The Cayman Islands entered Phase 5 of its strategic phased reopening plan effective January 20, under which children aged 11 years and younger are permitted to travel to the country while accompanied by adults vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of the child’s vaccination status.
Cayman Island Ministry of Tourism officials also narrowed traveler quarantine requirements from 10 to seven days and revised the island’s testing protocols. Travelers in the territory are now required to submit a lateral flow test (LFT) on days two, five and seven of their stay. Day 10 testing is no longer required under the revised protocols.
“These changes will make it much easier to travel to our destination with children and allow families to enjoy a well-deserved, relaxing holiday in Cayman once again,” said Kenneth V. Bryan, the Cayman Islands’ tourism minister.
Children ages five to 11 are required to undergo identical testing requirements as adults, while children under age five are not subject to pre-arrival or on-site testing. Inbound travelers aged five and above must provide proof of a negative pre-departure test, either a certified rapid test/LFT or PCR test, taken no earlier than the day prior to departure.
“Family travel is an important segment of our tourism industry, and these new protocols will bring a range of encouraging benefits to Caymanians and our tourism partners,” Bryan added.
Travelers aged 12 and over are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the Cayman Islands. Charges for PCR test confirmation and any additional testing to exit quarantine for travelers who test positive will be covered by the Cayman Islands Public Health Department, said officials.
Visitors who test positive are required to isolate for six days and take a PCR test on day seven, as opposed to the previous 10-day requirement.
