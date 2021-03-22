CDC Repeats Advice Against Traveling During Miami’s Spring Break Chaos
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff March 22, 2021
It is too soon to reopen the travel floodgates, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency as its beaches, bars and restaurants are overrun by pandemic-weary spring breakers. The city issued a curfew over the weekend to help curtail the spread of COVID-19, according to CNBC.
Florida has been a top destination for travelers during the pandemic as the state has not shut down as other states have, and that has led to large crowds in popular destinations such as Miami.
“It’s been a very difficult mix of inexpensive flights, inexpensive hotels and being known as probably the most open place in the country,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. He added that the crowds are causing some “very, very disturbing incidents in the beach.”
Business owners are concerned about the crowds as well as their businesses.
“Curfews have been incredibly impactful for our business and it is highly disappointing given all the challenges we’ve faced over the last year,” John Kunkel, founder and CEO of the 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, which has 11 restaurants including Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami Beach, said in a written statement. “That said, the environment in Miami Beach is like nothing I have seen in 20 years of living here and is completely unacceptable. Something must be done to help us and all businesses in the area. It’s devastating.”
The CDC said that, while infections are currently declining, that could change if people travel for spring break.
“Now is not the time to travel,” said director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky on Monday. “We are worried not just for what happens when you are on the airplane itself, but what happens when people travel, that is they go out, they mix, they mix with people who are not vaccinated.”
